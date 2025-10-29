Missing Joliet woman may have taken Metra train to Chicago

Selene M. Turner, 58, who has been missing since Oct. 28, 2025 from Joliet. (Photo provided by courtesy of Joliet Police Department)

A woman with an intellectual disability reported missing in Joliet may have taken a Metra train to Chicago on Tuesday, police said.

Selene M. Turner, 58, was reported missing on Tuesday from a residence in the 1400 block of Addleman Street in Joliet, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Detectives have developed information that Turner may have taken a Metra train to the La Salle Street Station in Chicago early in the evening on Tuesday, English said.

Detectives have been in contact with the Chicago Police Department and Metra on Turner’s disappearance, English said.

Turner stands 5-feet-7 in height and weighs 154 pounds, according to English. She has blue eyes with blonde and red hair.

“She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved tan shirt with a Mickey Mouse T-shirt underneath, tan pants and gray boots,” English said.

Turner may be carrying a giraffe print bag and a khaki or green-colored parka, he said. Turner may also be wearing glasses and a copper-colored bracelet on her left wrist.

“Her right hand is bandaged due to a recent injury,” English said.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s location should call 911. They may also contact Joliet Police Detective Stephen Boe at 815-724-3037.