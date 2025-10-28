The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way East’s Aubrey Clark

Lincoln-Way East cross country runner Aubrey Clark is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 116 of 175 votes. The ballot also featured Bryce Counihan of Lincoln-Way Central, Cuyler Swanson of Morris, and Ava Conley of Morris.

Clark finished first at the Southwest Suburban Conference Meet with a time of 18:09.69. She answered some questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been running cross country?

Clark: This is my first year racing cross country.

What first got you into it?

Clark: I thought it would be fun to compete, and I also thought it could help improve my endurance for soccer.

How do you feel running helps prepare you in life?

Clark: Running is really relaxing and fun. You know, the practice itself is not always enjoyable, but the meets are what’s really important. Also, it’s just one of those things where you don’t want to run, but you have to take the first step to get ready and tie your shoes.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Clark: It feels absolutely amazing, and I’m honored with the opportunity, and I just want to tell everyone that you can do so much more than you think. I also don’t believe I would have been here without God and of course, my mom, dad, and sister, Amelia.

What can we expect from you the rest of the year?

Clark: Well, I have had a couple of poor races, so I will be trying to push myself, and my goal for the rest of this year is to get under 17:15 and be all-state.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Clark: I’m not a big music person, but I really like: Happy by Pharrell Williams, Die with a Smile by Bruno Mars and Good Day by Nappy Roots.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Clark: I heard Zootopia 2 is coming out, and that was always a childhood favorite.

Celebrity crush?

Clark: I don’t really know, but if I said so, it would probably be Michael B. Jordan.

Cubs or Sox?

Clark: I’m more of an NFL person, but I would obviously have to choose the OG; the Sox.

100 meters until the finish line with a chance to win the race, who you taking: You or Sha’Carri Richardson?

Clark: I would take her if I started 90 meters early. It might be a photo finish.