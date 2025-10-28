Semitrailer driver charged in Will County road rage incident

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse on Aug. 5, 2025 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A semitrailer driver has been charged in Will County with threatening another semitrailer driver with a handgun following a road rage incident in Elwood, court records show.

On Friday, Anthony Smith, 56, of Evergreen Park, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault following an investigation by BNSF Railway police officers.

Officers responded on Oct. 22 about 7:30 a.m. to an intermodal facility in Elwood for a “road rage incident,” according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Smith (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Officers spoke with two men who were driving their separate semitrailers, one behind another, on Interstate 80 while merging onto the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 53, prosecutors said.

“While merging, [Smith], driving the third semi in that area, attempted to bypass traffic on the ramp and merge ahead [of the other driver], who did not let him in,” prosecutors said.

Smith was accused at yelling at one of the two other drivers at one point as they drove to the same intermodal facility, prosecutors said.

Once at the facility, one of the drivers told officers that Smith pulled up to him and began to yell and argue with him about “not letting him merge on the I-80 off ramp in Joliet,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the driver reported seeing Smith retrieve a semiautomatic handgun, point it directly at him and yell, “I’ll [expletive] blow your brains out! Watch what you say.”

Smith then “pulled off and drove away,” prosecutors said.

After officers were contacted about the incident, they conducted two searches on Smith’s vehicle and found the loaded handgun, prosecutors said.

“[Smith] claimed he used a rubber mallet to point at them as a method of self-defense,” prosecutors said.