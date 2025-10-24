Joliet Noon Lions collecting items for group homes

A Joliet Noon Lions Club member wears the club's vest at its afternoon meeting at the Silver Spoon restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Joliet. The Joliet Noon Lions Club is hosting its Fall Service Project through the end of November. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Noon Lions Club is hosting its Fall Service Project through the end of November.

The Lions are collecting items for Cornerstone Services group homes.

The community may donate toilet cleaning items, disinfectant wipes, cleaning pads, like Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, multi-purpose cleaners, liquid hand soaps (and any other items that can be used for cleaning), along with new socks and winter coats.

Collection bins are located at Silver Spoon Restaurant, 1701 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet and Busey Bank, located at 2801 Black Road, Joliet.