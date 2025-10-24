Shaw Local

Joliet Noon Lions collecting items for group homes

A Joliet Noon Lions Club member wears the club's vest at its afternoon meeting at the Silver Spoon restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Joliet. The Joliet Noon Lions Club, a community outreach organization, celebrated its 101st anniversary this year.

A Joliet Noon Lions Club member wears the club's vest at its afternoon meeting at the Silver Spoon restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Joliet. The Joliet Noon Lions Club is hosting its Fall Service Project through the end of November. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Joliet Noon Lions Club is hosting its Fall Service Project through the end of November.

The Lions are collecting items for Cornerstone Services group homes.

The community may donate toilet cleaning items, disinfectant wipes, cleaning pads, like Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, multi-purpose cleaners, liquid hand soaps (and any other items that can be used for cleaning), along with new socks and winter coats.

Collection bins are located at Silver Spoon Restaurant, 1701 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet and Busey Bank, located at 2801 Black Road, Joliet.

Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.