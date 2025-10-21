13-year-old dies after Manhattan crash involving semitrailer

Officers responded at 5:35 p.m. on Monday for a crash “involving a bicyclist and semi truck,” according to the Manhattan Police Department.

A 13-year-old boy has died following a crash in Manhattan involving a semitrailer.

At 8:13 p.m. on Monday, the child was pronounced dead by the Will County Coroner’s Office at the intersection of State Street, also known as Illinois Route 52, and East North Street, in Manhattan.

The death was the “result of a bicycle and semi crash,” according to the coroner’s office.

The Manhattan Police Department and the Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

Upon arrival, officers found the 13-year-old “unresponsive” and “underneath the semitrailer,” police said.

“We kindly ask for everyone’s thoughts, compassion and prayers during these extremely difficult times. Especially for the children and the entire Manhattan community,” police said.