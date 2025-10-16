‘The gold standard:’ Bolingbrook High School assistant principal honored with national education award

Dr. Jaclyn Lennox, Bolingbrook High School’s assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, thanks her colleagues, students, and everyone who supports the school after winning the Milken Educator Award during a surprise assembly at Bolingbrook High School on Oct. 16, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Bolingbrook High School celebrated Assistant Principal for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Jaclyn Lennox, who was recognized with the Milken Educator Award at an assembly on Thursday.

The award, a national recognition that honors 30 teachers, principals and education specialists across the U.S. each year with a trip to Washington, D.C. and a $25,000 prize, is not something educators can apply for or be nominated for by students or coworkers.

The recipients are not given any notice ahead of time when they are chosen. Lennox and all but one member of the faculty were surprised by their selection.

“I was the only person who was allowed to know at the school,” Bolingbrook High School Principal Jason Pascavage said. “I couldn’t tell anyone even as we were putting together the assembly, so it was really hard. I talk to her [Lennox] every day for hours.”

“It was just shock and disbelief,” Lennox said of the moment her name was announced as the educator being honored at the assembly she had unknowingly helped organize. “I work closely with the counselors, and I saw all their jaws drop too in the stands, so I kind of just focused on their faces.”

Dr. Jaclyn Lennox, Bolingbrook High School’s assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, shares remarks after winning the Milken Educator Award during a surprise assembly at Bolingbrook High School on Oct. 16, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Lennox, who is the only teacher being recognized from Illinois this year, began her career as a math teacher in North Chicago before coming to Bolingbrook in 2011. She has served in an administration role for nine years and is currently in the fourth year of her current role.

Lennox, who grew up in Wheeling, said she knew from an early age that she wanted to “follow in her father’s footsteps” and become a teacher. She was encouraged to go into math education by her own fourth-grade teacher when she started tutoring her classmates in long division.

At Bolingbrook High School, she helped launch the school’s academic recovery center and worked to boost AP class participation. She leads the Student Improvement Team, co-chairs Bolingbrook’s Instructional Leadership Team and helped create a “teacher-led professional development program” and peer coaching initiative to reduce teacher turnover.

As a member of the school administration, she has been part of a team that has seen a 4% decrease in student absenteeism since 2023, a 10% increase in graduation rate and “significant growth” in the number of students taking and passing AP exams, according to the Milken Foundation.

“Dr. Lennox has set the gold standard for her teachers as a strong instructional leader,” said Senior Vice President of the Milken Educator Awards Dr. Jane Foley, who presented the award to Lennox alongside Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders.

“Her dedication to Bolingbrook High School, commitment to collaboration and deep involvement in the community have created an environment where excellence thrives. Through her vision and teamwork, she continues to inspire those around her to reach their fullest potential and make a lasting difference,” Foley said.

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley speaks at the surprise assembly during which Dr. Jaclyn Lennox, Bolingbrook High School’s assistant principal, was honored with the Milken Educator Award at Bolingbrook High School on Oct. 16, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Lennox exemplifies “the very best of educational leadership,” said Sanders. “Her innovative, data-driven approach has strengthened both teaching and learning at Bolingbrook High School.”

Milken Award recipients are specifically chosen in their early to mid-careers based on their achievements and potential to continue doing good for students. The winners are also paired with a past award winner as a mentor and are given access to networking opportunities with other past recipients.

Educators are not recognized enough for their work, Foley said, despite doing what she called “the most important job in our country.”

“We don’t celebrate our educators very often,” she said. “We celebrate musicians and actors and athletes, and for the sciences, there are Nobel prizes, but the people who teach all the other people who get awards aren’t recognized much, even though one educator during their career has the power to influence thousands of people.”

“I’m honored and so thankful to be working here,” Lennox said as she accepted the award. “The students really impress me every day. It’s a true honor to serve you all and to be a piece of the puzzle that helps you move on to your future goals. I absolutely love what I do. I love my job. I have amazing colleagues, some who have become my best friends, and I love the students.”

Dr. Jaclyn Lennox, Bolingbrook High School’s assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, poses for a photo with school an state administrators and Milken Educator Awards representatives after winning the Milken Educator Award during a surprise assembly at Bolingbrook High School on Oct. 16, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Lennox said that while she started her career from a love of math, her time in the classroom gave her an appreciation for the students as individuals.

“You get the kids in front of you, and you realize how important they are as individuals with their own lives, and the math became secondary,” she said.

“I don’t think they could have made a better decision for someone who is truly dedicated to the craft of being an educator,” Pascavage said. “I’m so excited for her and for our whole school. She deserves it. She’s awesome.”