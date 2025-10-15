Man charged after ‘acting suspiciouly’ at Lincoln-Way East volleyball game: police

A man was arrested Tuesday after what was described as suspicious behavior at Lincoln-Way East High School that led to a chase into the nearby neighborhood.

Eric C. Havens, 57, of Homewood, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer after turning himself in, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started during a volleyball game at the school in Frankfort at about 5:45 p.m. Attendees at the game notified a school resource officer from the sheriff’s office “of a man acting suspiciously,” the release stated.

The man fled on foot when the officer approached, the release said.

The officer “pursued the subject into a nearby subdivision, and multiple law enforcement resources—including Will County Sheriff’s deputies, K9 units, drones, and neighboring agencies—responded to assist in the search," the release stated.

The suspect was not found. But the resource officer was able to identify him with footage from school security cameras, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 7:45 p.m., Havens turned himself in at the Frankfort police station.

“At no time during this incident was there an imminent threat to anyone attending the event or the surrounding community,” the release stated.

The release included a statement from Sheriff Mike Kelley thanking Frankfort and Mokena police as well as school staff “for their swift actions and cooperation.”

“Our school resource officers work closely with our school partners to maintain safe learning environments,” Kelley said in the release. “Thanks to their quick communication and teamwork, this situation was resolved safely and efficiently.”