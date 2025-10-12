Shaw Local

No injuries reported in fire Sunday in Lockport

A fire truck door sits open at Lockport Township Fire District Station 6 on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

By Felix Sarver

No injuries were reported in a fire at the Panduit building in Lockport.

About 12:50 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire at Panduit, 16530 W. 163rd St., Lockport, according to a statement provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported in the production area of the building, fire officials said. Employees were able to evacuate safely from the building.

The fire was “quickly contained” and prevented from spreading further in the building, fire officials said.

