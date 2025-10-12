Motorist shot by ‘unknown pedestrian’ Sunday in Joliet

A motorist driving through the east side of Joliet is expected to survive after he was shot in the head and leg by an “unknown pedestrian” in the area, Joliet police said.

At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Garnsey Avenue and found spent shell casings in the street, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Gunfire also struck a residence, but no one in the home was injured, English said.

During the investigation, officers learned from the Will County Sheriff’s Office that a 20-year-old gunshot victim arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Harwood Street, English said. The victim was taken by paramedics to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Officers went to the hospital and learned the victim had been driving in the area of Garnsey Avenue and Columbia Street, English said.

The victim was shot “by an unknown pedestrian.”

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and leg that are not considered life-threatening, English said. The victim’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with video or information regarding this shooting should call the Joliet Police Department’s Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.