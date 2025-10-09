State commits $123 million in Will County south suburbs road projects

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Senate floor in September 2021. (Capitol News Illinois)

State Sen. Michael Hastings recently announced that $123 million has been secured to build and repair infrastructure in the south suburbs.

The largest multi-year program to build and repair infrastructure in state history will invest $50.6 billion over six years, continuing the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to a news release from the Hastings office. Hastings is a Democrat from Frankfort.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s new multi-year program includes investments in roads, bridges, aviation, transit, freight rail, passenger rail, waterways, bicycle accommodations and pedestrian accommodations in every Illinois county.

