State commits $123 million in Will County south suburbs road projects

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Senate floor in September 2021 in this file photo. Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday urged Hastings to resign from the Senate amid accusations of domestic violence by Hastings against his estranged wife.

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Senate floor in September 2021. (Capitol News Illinois)

By Kevin Newberry

State Sen. Michael Hastings recently announced that $123 million has been secured to build and repair infrastructure in the south suburbs.

The largest multi-year program to build and repair infrastructure in state history will invest $50.6 billion over six years, continuing the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to a news release from the Hastings office. Hastings is a Democrat from Frankfort.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s new multi-year program includes investments in roads, bridges, aviation, transit, freight rail, passenger rail, waterways, bicycle accommodations and pedestrian accommodations in every Illinois county.

Hastings, a Democrat from Frankfort. represents the 19th Senate District.

