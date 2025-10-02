Joliet teen accused of punching Family Dollar store employee

A Joliet teen was arrested after he was accused of punching a Family Dollar store employee multiple times in the face and then driving away in a vehicle, police said.

Juelz Jones, 18, of Joliet, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated battery.

Jones’ arrest followed a Joliet Police Department investigation of a report of a battery at Family Dollar, 861 N. Larkin Ave.

Officers responded to the store and learned a 20-year-old employee was working in the store when he was approached by Jones, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Jones was accused of striking the employee “multiple times in the face with a closed fist,” English said.

An ambulance was called to the scene but the employee declined to go to the hospital, English said.

Officers found Jones a short time later in the 400 block of Catherine Street and he was taken into custody without incident, English said.

“Officers learned that Jones is believed to be the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-girlfriend,” English said.

Jones was released from custody and given a notice to appear in court on Oct. 20.