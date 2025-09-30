Joliet man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 shooting of teen

Cristian Ortiz-Arias, 21, of Joliet, was charged in the 2021 first-degree murder of Diego Arriaga, 17, in the parking lot of Blue Kangaroo laundromat in Joliet. (Inset provided by Will County Sheriff's Office / Felix Sarver file photo)

A Will County judge was not persuaded a Joliet man acted in self-defense in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teen outside a laundromat.

On Tuesday, Judge Amy Christiansen found Cristian Ortiz-Arias, 21, guilty of the May 22, 2021 first-degree murder of Diego Arriaga, 17.

Arriaga was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the Blue Kangaroo laundromat in Joliet following a drug deal gone wrong, according to prosecutors.

Christiansen based her ruling on the physical evidence in the case, which she said did not support Ortiz-Arias’ self-defense argument.

Christiansen noted Arriaga’s firearm was found by police about 28 feet away from his body and covered in a cloth.

Ortiz-Arias’ sentencing is set for Dec. 8.

Because Ortiz-Arias was 17 himself at the time of the incident, he may face a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.