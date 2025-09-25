Joliet Junior College’s 2 student-run restaurants offer special fall menus

Thrive is one of two gourmet restaurants Joliet Junior College culinary students run at the school's City Center Campus. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Fall menus are now available at Saveur and Thrive, two gourmet restaurants run by Joliet Junior College culinary students at the City Center Campus.

“Thrive and Saveur are affordable options that offer fresh ingredients and menus that change with the seasons,” according to the Joliet Junior College website. “Reservations are highly encouraged.”

Each restaurant offers “their own creative and imaginative cuisines,” according to the website.

Both restaurants are open to the public. Menus to both restaurants are posted on the Joliet Junior College website.

Saveur, a full-service restaurant with “a friendly atmosphere,” features contemporary American and international cuisine, which culinary students prepare “from scratch,” according to the website.

Fall menu items at Saveur include two types of hummus plates, Gyro Smash Burger, Shawarma Hangar Steak Frites and Sauteed Branzino (sea bass), according to the website.

Thrive’s cuisine is “elegant and imaginative” and features in-house produced pastas, cheeses and bread, along with a menu that is classic, approachable and flavorful, according to the website.

The fall lunch menu at Thrive includes Buttermilk Fried Chicken Kiev Meatball, Philly Cheesesteak Smash Burger and Sweet Corn and Potato Soup, according to the website.

The fall dinner menu at Thrive includes Korean Beef Pizza, Three Cheese and Grilled Spinach Calzone and BBQ Spiced Sausage Stuffed Chicken Breast, according to the website.

Saveur is open 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the Joliet Junior College City Center Campus.

Thrive is open 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays on the first floor of the Joliet Junior College City Center Campus.

Joliet Junior College also offers a quick service kiosk – Lavu – also at its City Center Campus. Lavu features coffee, breakfast items, paninis, sandwiches, soups and desserts, according to the website.

Lavu is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2. p.m. Monday through Thursday next to Thrive.

The City Center Campus is located at 235 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

For more information, visit jjc.edu.