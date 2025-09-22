Friends of Mokena Library hosting fall book sale

Shoppers can find books in every genre, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, audiobooks, and more — nearly all priced at $1 at the fall book sale at the Mokena Public Library, (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Friends of the Mokena Public Library will hold its fall book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Mokena Community Public Library, 11327 W. 195th Street.

The first 30 minutes each day are exclusive to Friends of the Library members. The sale opens to the public at 10 a.m.

Shoppers can find books in every genre, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, audiobooks, and more — nearly all priced at $1. Proceeds support the library.

For details, call 708-479-9663 or visit the “Friends of the Library” page at mokenalibrary.org.