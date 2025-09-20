Register now free estate-planning luncheon in New Lenox

Register before Sept. 22 for an Estate Planning & Charitable Giving lunch at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Silver Cross Hospital Conference Center, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., in New Lenox.

Attendees will learn about new updates for 2025 bequests, living trusts, probate, tax savings, life insurance, annuities, donor-advised funds and “how to include Silver Cross Hospital as a beneficiary in their will and trust to create a legacy that does not cost anything during their lifetime,” according to a news release from Silver Cross.

In addition, the event includes a complimentary lunch, a free estate-planning guide and entry in a door prize drawing.

Silver Cross Foundation board members and other experts will lead the panel discussion.

Speakers include Heather Voorn, an attorney and partner with Voorn, Jaworski & Preston LLC; Scott Segobiano, a financial adviser with Edward Jones; Kathy Miller, an insurance agent with Kathy Miller State Farm Insurance; and Tracy Simons, executive director of the Silver Cross Foundation.

To register, call 815-300-3941 or email kbaltas@silvercross.org.

For more information, visit silvercross.org/giving/events.