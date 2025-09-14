Joliet’s Mexican Independence Day parade draws big crowd, despite increased ICE presence in region

La Academia, a Mexican dance academy, participates in the City of Joliet Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sept. 13, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Collins Street in Joliet was packed and alive with music, flags and floats with the return of the Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade.

The organizers of the parade and hundreds of visitors were undeterred by concerns over the event coinciding with an ongoing federal immigration crackdown in the Chicago area dubbed, “Operation Midway Blitz.”

Collins Street was decorated with Mexican and U.S. flags. The parade featured horseback riders and colorful floats with live bands and dancers.

The parade was described as “beautiful” and “breathtaking” by Amy Sanchez, a community activist who was a liaison for the parade’s grand marshals.

“The faces, the smiles, the celebration and the pride was just amazing. No issues, no disturbances and this is what it’s all about. A good collective of a lot of community partners came together to make sure this was a success on Collins Street,” Sanchez said.

Natalie, Camila, Christian, and Manny Cerrillo smile after collecting candy during the City of Joliet Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sept. 13, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The parade has been a tradition in Joliet for more than 60 years and it commemorates the declaration of independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810.

The parade has usually been held on Collins Street but it was held on Chicago Street in 2023. And there was no parade held last year.

“We’re glad they brought it back,” said Theresa Newsome, of Joliet, who attended the parade.

Joe Belman, a World War II veteran, and Emmanuel Lopez, executive director of the Joliet City Center Partnership, had anticipated visitors would not be scared away from the city’s parade by “Operation Midway Blitz.”

Joliet Slammers co-owner and Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Night Train Veeck, hands out candy during the City of Joliet Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sept. 13, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Montreal Argueta was at the parade with his wife and children all the way from Sandwich, a town more than 40 miles west of Joliet. He said he liked how the parade had a lot of people and the support of the police.

Argueta said he did have concerns about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It’s why our in-laws didn’t come here. They’re scared,” Argueta said.

Luis Perales, of Shorewood, said he was attending the parade for the first time.

“It makes me proud,” he said.

Usually the parade has one grand marshal but this year featured four.

The grand marshals included Belman; Jose Duenez Sr., the father of staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who died this year in an Army training mission; Tony Arellano, a Vietnam War veteran; and retired Joliet Police Lt. George Hernandez.

Sanchez said Joliet’s parade is a “celebration of our culture, our history.”

“And a celebration of the beautiful, wonderful melting pot that Joliet and the east side is,” Sanchez said.