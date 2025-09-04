Shaw Local

Plainfield Library to sponsor pet rescue expo

Loughran Cappel, Bertino-Tarrant helping to present event

The Plainfield Area Public Library at 15025 S. Illinois St. The building will undergo a $10.5 million renovation over the next year.

The Plainfield Area Public Library at 15025 S. Illinois St. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

By Jessie Molloy

The office of state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel is partnering with the Plainfield Area Public Library and the office of Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant to host a pet rescue event Saturday.

The Will County Rescue Rally & Pet Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clow Stephens Park, 16676 S. Lily Cache Road in Plainfield.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their owns pets along and to potentially adopt a new family friend while enjoying a day of pet-friendly activities.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for shelter animals to get the attention they deserve while also getting families out for some fun,” Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, said in a statement. “And who knows, maybe at the end of the day you will go home with a new furry friend.”

Aside from animal rescue organizations the event will feature pet vendors, food trucks, giveaways, a pet parade and a pet-themed story walk. Attendance is free, and registration is not necessary for the event.

“This is a fun weekend event to bring the family and celebrate the joy that pets bring to our lives, along with spotlighting rescue animals looking for a new home,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “I appreciate the opportunity to work again with Sen. Loughran Cappel, the Plainfield Park District and the Plainfield Area Public Library on this annual rally and expo.”

Jessie Molloy

