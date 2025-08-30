Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomes new educators

Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomed more than 50 new educators for the 2025-26 school year.
The new employees attended weeklong orientation meetings in August.
Sessions included information on curriculum, equity and student services, technology, safety, and security.
New certified staff members include:
- Aaron Alderden, Hufford Junior High
- Caprice Alexandre, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Debra Angileri, Dirksen Junior High
- Brianna Aparicio Montalvo, Hufford Junior High
- Junior Arauz Aguilar, Gompers Junior High
- Jennifer Beltran, Farragut Elementary
- Kathryn Benefield, Pershing Elementary
- Melissa Berry, Hufford Junior High
- Nicole Burns, Marycrest Early Childhood Center
- Eboni Caldwell, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center
- Joy Cappel, Farragut Elementary
- Jeffreey Castro Rocha, T.E. Culbertson Elementary
- Angelina Cortesi, Washington Junior High
- Kacey Dewall, Farragut Elementary
- Deanne Dobzyk, Dirksen Junior High
- Elexis Donson, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Beverly Edmon, Farragut Elementary
- Katelyn Engle, Pershing Elementary
- Jennifer Espada, Dirksen Junior High
- America Francisco Garcia, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- Nicole Gleaves, Woodland Elementary
- Thomas Gustafson, Pershing Elementary
- Alicia Gutierrez, Edna Keith Elementary
- Lauren Hansen, Washington Junior High
- Sergio Hernandez, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Kaitlyn Kutscher, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- Katrina Johnson, Eisenhower Academy
- Kaitlyn Laduzinsky, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- Edwin Lara-Perez, Gompers Junior High
- Ana Lopez, Woodland Elementary
- Karol Lozano, Washington Junior High
- Benjamin Mancera Moreno, Dirksen Junior High
- Samantha Martinus, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- McKenzie Marcum, Forest Park Individual Education
- Jacqueline McElwain, Carl Sandburg Elementary
- Brianna Medema, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Jahson Muhammad, Washington Junior High
- Eduvina Onate, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- Kaitlyn Ortiz, A.O. Marshall Elementary
- Alicia Perez Sanchez, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Emely Porras, Isaac Singleton Elementary
- Gabriela Reyes, Edna Keith Elementary
- Ashley Romeo, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Victor Romo-Lomelli, Farragut Elementary
- Daniela Sanchez, Edna Keith Elementary
- Yisel Natalia Sanchez, Gompers Junior High
- Adayris Santiago, T.E. Culbertson Elementary
- Elizabeth Shaffer, Lynne Thigpen Elementary
- LaShawnda Szychliski, Hufford Junior High
- Angela Vazquez, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Steven Werling, Farragut Elementary
- Rachel Wietting, Farragut Elementary
- Kaylee Woolman, Hufford Junior High
- Adriana Zuniga, Washington Junior High