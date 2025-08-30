Shaw Local

Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomes new educators

Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomed more than 50 new educators for the 2025-26 school year.

By Kevin Newberry

The new employees attended weeklong orientation meetings in August.

Sessions included information on curriculum, equity and student services, technology, safety, and security.

New certified staff members include:

  • Aaron Alderden, Hufford Junior High
  • Caprice Alexandre, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
  • Debra Angileri, Dirksen Junior High
  • Brianna Aparicio Montalvo, Hufford Junior High
  • Junior Arauz Aguilar, Gompers Junior High
  • Jennifer Beltran, Farragut Elementary
  • Kathryn Benefield, Pershing Elementary
  • Melissa Berry, Hufford Junior High
  • Nicole Burns, Marycrest Early Childhood Center
  • Eboni Caldwell, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center
  • Joy Cappel, Farragut Elementary
  • Jeffreey Castro Rocha, T.E. Culbertson Elementary
  • Angelina Cortesi, Washington Junior High
  • Kacey Dewall, Farragut Elementary
  • Deanne Dobzyk, Dirksen Junior High
  • Elexis Donson, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
  • Beverly Edmon, Farragut Elementary
  • Katelyn Engle, Pershing Elementary
  • Jennifer Espada, Dirksen Junior High
  • America Francisco Garcia, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
  • Nicole Gleaves, Woodland Elementary
  • Thomas Gustafson, Pershing Elementary
  • Alicia Gutierrez, Edna Keith Elementary
  • Lauren Hansen, Washington Junior High
  • Sergio Hernandez, Sator Sanchez Elementary
  • Kaitlyn Kutscher, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
  • Katrina Johnson, Eisenhower Academy
  • Kaitlyn Laduzinsky, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
  • Edwin Lara-Perez, Gompers Junior High
  • Ana Lopez, Woodland Elementary
  • Karol Lozano, Washington Junior High
  • Benjamin Mancera Moreno, Dirksen Junior High
  • Samantha Martinus, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
  • McKenzie Marcum, Forest Park Individual Education
  • Jacqueline McElwain, Carl Sandburg Elementary
  • Brianna Medema, Sator Sanchez Elementary
  • Jahson Muhammad, Washington Junior High
  • Eduvina Onate, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
  • Kaitlyn Ortiz, A.O. Marshall Elementary
  • Alicia Perez Sanchez, Sator Sanchez Elementary
  • Emely Porras, Isaac Singleton Elementary
  • Gabriela Reyes, Edna Keith Elementary
  • Ashley Romeo, Sator Sanchez Elementary
  • Victor Romo-Lomelli, Farragut Elementary
  • Daniela Sanchez, Edna Keith Elementary
  • Yisel Natalia Sanchez, Gompers Junior High
  • Adayris Santiago, T.E. Culbertson Elementary
  • Elizabeth Shaffer, Lynne Thigpen Elementary
  • LaShawnda Szychliski, Hufford Junior High
  • Angela Vazquez, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
  • Steven Werling, Farragut Elementary
  • Rachel Wietting, Farragut Elementary
  • Kaylee Woolman, Hufford Junior High
  • Adriana Zuniga, Washington Junior High
