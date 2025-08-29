Lockport fire chief named Illinois Chief of the Year

Lockport Township Fire Protection District Chief John O'Connor speaks about the plans for the new public safety training facility on April 14, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Lockport Township Fire Protection District’s John O’Connor has been named Fire Chief of the Year by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association.

O’Conner was awarded the honor for fire districts or departments with populations over 25,000. Lockport Township Fire Protection District serves a population of more than 85,000 residents over 46 square miles from six fire stations in Lockport, Crest Hill and Romeoville.

“Chief O’Connor exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding fire chief and demonstrates impressive leadership skills. He has worked very hard throughout his career and is very deserving of this prestigious honor,” the IFCA said in a release announcing the award.

O’Connor was nominated by Lockport Deputy Fire Chief William Blaskey, the release said. O’Connor is among 37 other fire chiefs who have received this award since 2001.

A sign sits in front of the future site of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District Training and Maintenance Facility on Tuesday, Jan. 30th, 2024. in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Applicants are selected based on public education and life safety advancements, innovative and entrepreneurial efforts, education and credential portfolio and public-private sector contributions, according to IFCA.

The LTFPD is preparing to build a new fire training center on Division Street in Crest Hill after receiving approval from the city earlier this year.

O’Connor began with the LTFPD in 1998 and was promoted to chief in 2019.

He currently serves as the president of the Will County Fire Chief’s Association and as vice-president of Lockport Love, a charitable organization that focuses on families in need.

O’Connor has obtained his master’s degree in public safety administration from Lewis University, plus numerous certifications from the office of the State Fire Marshal, the release said.

He will be presented with the award at the installation dinner at the Illinois Fire Chiefs Conference in Peoria on Tuesday, Oct, 14.

Fire chiefs from the more than 1,000 recognized fire departments in Illinois are eligible for chief of the year nomination, according to IFCA.

“Every year, the IFCA receives several applications for the Fire Chief of the Year Award. All the nominees are quite deserving, and the committee has a very difficult decision in choosing the recipients. It is important and appropriate to recognize Chiefs who represent a small piece of the great work accomplished by Fire Chiefs throughout Illinois,” Chief Tom Styczynski, chairman of the Fire Chief of the Year Committee, said in the announcement.