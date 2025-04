A sign sits in front of the future site of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District Training and Maintenance Facility on Tuesday, Jan. 30th, 2024. in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Shaw Local reporter Jessie Molloy interviews Lockport Township Fire Protection District Chief John O’Connor about the new fire protection facility being built in Crest Hill.

The Crest Hill City Council voted in favor of plans for a first responder training facility proposed by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District, including an outdoor gun range.

