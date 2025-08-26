Red Robin closes Plainfield location

The Tipsy Santa cocktail and Oreo Candy Cane Milkshake are available at participating Red Robin restaurants during the holiday season. (Photo provided by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers)

Red Robin burger chain has closed its Plainfield location.

A note from the Red Robin Plainfield Team announcing the closure was posted on the Joliet Area Bar & Restaurant Guide Facebook page on Aug. 17, and the closure was effective on that date.

The note also encouraged patrons to visit the Red Robin at 2860 Walter Payton Memorial Hwy., Oswego.

In its 2024 fiscal fourth quarter report on Feb. 26, Red Robin said it was “evaluating alternatives for approximately 70 underperforming restaurant locations, including closure upon expiration of the current lease term."

The Plainfield Red Robin no longer appears on the Red Robin website.

For more information, visit redrobin.com.