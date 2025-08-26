Joliet police board approves termination of officer involved in car chase that resulted in crash

Alfonso Sanchez (from left) consults with his attorney Steven Calcaterra after the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners approved Sanchez's termination from the Joliet Police Department on Aug. 25, 2025. (Bob Okon)

The Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners on Monday approved the termination of Officer Alfonso Sanchez on charges that included failing to secure a crime scene that contained a vehicle with bullet holes, turning off his body camera, and crashing into a police vehicle.

The incidents in May and July 2024 followed a 75-day suspension earlier that year after Sanchez was involved in a chase that ended with the pursued vehicle crashing into another car in which two people were injured.

The termination was recommended by Joliet Police Chief William Evans in December.

The police board has met three times on the matter since January, discussing it in closed session twice.

There was little discussion Monday before the vote.

“We’ve had hearings for many months on this matter,” City Attorney Todd Lenzie said before the vote, adding that the “consensus of the board is to sustain the charges.”

A large number of people showed up on Monday as Joliet Police Officer Alfonso Sanchez faced a decision that ended with the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners supporting his termination from the police department. Most appeared to be there in support of Sanchez. Aug. 25, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Board members did not disagree and did not discuss the matter before voting 5-0 to sustain the termination.

Sanchez’s next option would be to take the case to Will County Circuit Court for administrative review, said his attorney, Steven Calcaterra.

“I don’t know if we’re going to do that or not,” Calcaterra said. “We haven’t made a decision.”

The findings against Sanchez state that:

• On May 30, 2024 he failed to do the following: secure a crime scene, prevent access to a vehicle with bullet holes, conduct a thorough investigation, identify individuals at the scene, and notify a supervisor

• Also on May 30, 2024, Sanchez turned off his body camera while “conducting law enforcement activity”

• On July 21, 2024, “Sanchez drove his squad car at high speeds, lost control, and crashed into another officer’s vehicle”

The board’s written decision refers to five other incidents in 2023 and 2024, including the car chase that led to the 75-day suspension.

Sanchez also was suspended for three days in October 2023. Three other incidents only led to “shift-level counseling.”

Sanchez is the son of community activist Amy Sanchez, who spoke on his behalf at a previous police board hearing on the case.

On Monday, his pastor spoke to the police board on Sanchez’s behalf.

“I christened him when he was born, and I’ve known him all my life,” said Pastor Dan Willis from the Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip.

“Alfonso has traveled with our youth groups all over the world,” Willis said. “Of all the thousands of kids I’ve worked with, Alfonso has been the absolutely best young man I’ve ever worked with.”