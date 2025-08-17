Plainfield business donates 12,000 pounds of pet food to shelters

TR Miller Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical in Plainfield completed its second annual pet food drive on July 31, 2025 Pictured is the pet food donation from 2024. (Photo provided by TR Miller Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical)

TR Miller Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical in Plainfield completed its second annual pet food drive on July 31, collecting 12,000 pounds of pet food, according to a news release from the company.

The 12,000 pounds of pet food helps support three Will County shelters, NAWS of Mokena, A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter of Naperville and Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue of Plainfield, according to the release.

Between their facilities and foster family networks, these shelters care for more than 1,000 cats and dogs, according to the release.

Along with strays, many of these animals come from shelters where they otherwise would have been euthanized, according to the release.

TR Miller’s food drive raised 10 pounds of pet food for every A/C Tune-Up the company performed from April 15 to July 31, according to the release.

These donations are important to Brian and Jim Sloan, owners of TR Miller, because their mother – who died in 2023 following a long cancer battle – frequently volunteered at local animal shelters, according to the release.

“My brother and I always joked that our mom loved animals more than people, so I don’t think there is a better way to honor her legacy than through working with shelters,” said Brian Sloan, co-owner of TR Miller, said in the release.

Since its inception, the program has raised more than 23,000 pounds of food for pets, according to the release.

The company plans to continue the program, according to the release.

For more information, visit trmillerheatingandcooling.com.