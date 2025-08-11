Big turnout at Joliet Park District’s school supply event reveals need in community

Eighth-grader Owen Staabe hands out new notebooks to fellow students during the Joliet Park District's back-to-school event at Nowell Park. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Photo by Johnny Conterez for Shaw Local News Network)

Bubble machines, bouncy houses and face paint were featured prominently amid the early afternoon swelter on Saturday as dozens of families turned out for the school supply giveaway at Nowell Park in Joliet.

The Joliet Park District’s annual back-to-school event serves as a crucial resource for local families with students at all grade levels to help make sure students have the basic supplies needed to start the new school year.

The first day of classes for Joliet Public Schools District 86 is Aug. 20 while students at Joliet Township High School District 204 begin on Aug. 19.

Both Joliet public schools districts have a high percentage of students who are considered low-income by federal standards, according to the Illinois State Report Card.

Families came out in heat indices nearing 100 degrees to attend the Joliet Park District's back-to-school event at Nowell Park. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. The annual event gives out school supplies to local students ahead of the new school year. (Photo by Johnny Conterez for Shaw Local News Network)

As a DJ booth played church songs and house music, a long line of parents and children trailed along the perimeter of the park at 11 a.m. demonstrating the event’s popularity.

In addition to the school supplies, lunch and cold, bottled water were also provided to those in attendance.

Megan Williams, the event’s organizer as well as the recreation superintendent of Nowell Park, has over 15 years of experience with hosting the park district’s back-to-school program.

“We noticed the need in the community and started the event. It was small at first but it’s grown,” said Williams. “We average anywhere between 1,500-2,500 [students] typically in the second week of August,” said Williams, “this is right on target.”

This gathering involved many organizations. A total of 11 sponsors made the festival possible including Crossroads Christian Church, D’Arcy Motors as well as the park district, Williams said.

Parents and kids wait in line at a shaved ice truck to get relief from the heat during the Joliet Park District's back-to-school event at Nowell Park. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Photo by Johnny Conterez for Shaw Local News Network)

The oppressive August heat - the real feel temperatuire was 98 degrees according to local weather reports – didn’t deter people from coming out to Nowell Park

Jacob Garcia, a pastor at Crossroads Church, was there as a volunteer, his 10th year serving at the event.

When asked why he braved the hot weather, he said, “I grew up here in Joliet, we were a low-income family. The only time we ever got new school supplies was at events like this. So our church tries to live out our mission by serving those in need to give kids an opportunity to start the school year right.”

Jayed Gamble (left, parent of a sixth grade student at Gompers Junior High School in Joliet, volunteers at a welcome tent during the Joliet Park District's back-to-school event at Nowell Park. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Phoot b)

Crossroads Church donated about 500 backpacks for the kids.

Some children even stepped up to serve their community as a volunteer, like eighth grader Owen Staab. He said,“It’s fun to help people.”