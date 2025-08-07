Joliet will take over township sanitary district

A city of Joliet water tower is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet has been authorized to take over the Southeast Joliet Sanitary District.

The sanitary district provides sewage services to an area of Joliet Township outside the city that includes the Preston Heights neighborhood.

Moving those services to the city of Joliet is a “commonsense switch,” state Sen. Megan Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, said in a news release announcing the state legislation allowing the city to take over the Southeast Joliet Sanitary District.

Loughran Cappel led the effort to create the law, according to the release.

House Bill 663, the law authorizing the transition, was sponsored in the state House by Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood.

Walsh said Joliet will “modernize” the infrastructure serving residents in the Southeast Joliet Sanitary District and “respond faster to community needs.”

The law authorizing the Joliet takeover of the sanitary district will go into effect Jan. 1.