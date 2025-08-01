Indiana woman dies in Will County crash involving semitrailer

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

A 70-year-old woman has died from a crash involving a semitrailer in Will County.

At 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, Judith Stirm, of Delphi, Indiana, was pronounced dead at Wilmington-Peotone Road, west of South Elevator Road in Peotone, according to Will County Coroner’s Office.

Stirm died as a “result of a motor vehicle crash that occurred at that location involving a [semitrailer],” according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is under investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Two crashes occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle and a semi-trailer truck crashed at around noon, closing down the roadway between U.S. Route 45 and Cedar Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around two hours later, about 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported a second crash leading to the closure of Wilimington-Peotone Road in both directions from Route 45 to Tulley Road.