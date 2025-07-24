Plainfield residents can go online to fill out special census

Plainfield residents will begin receiving letters this week from the U.S. Census Bureau that contain information on how to complete a special census form online, the village said.

In the letter, residents will be assigned a 12-digit census ID (personal identification number) that is needed to take the survey, which is found online at portal.census.gov/specialcensus, according to the village.

Plainfield requested a special census due to the estimated 10% increase in its population since 2020, the year of the most recent U.S. census.

“It is vitally important that the community complete their census surveys and ensure that every person is counted so that the village is accurately represented and receives its fair share of federal funding used for public safety, street repairs and other municipal services,” the village said in a news release.

Online self-response began July 22, and residents will have one month to respond to the survey online. Those who do not respond by Aug. 22 will get an at-home visit from a Census Bureau field representative to collect the response in person, according to the village.

Field representatives will begin going door to door from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in September until all of the household data is collected, according to the village.

The census questionnaire asks basic questions, including how many people will be living in the household as of Sept. 1. It also asks about race, sex and age for each member of the household. All responses are confidential, and answers that residents provide are used only to produce statistics, according to the village.

To learn more about the process, visit the village website, plainfieldil.gov, which includes information on Census Bureau job opportunities, how to complete your census form and more.