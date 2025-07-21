Wabena Bridge over I-80 in Minooka reopens

The Wabena Road bridge over I-80 in Minooka prior to the Monday, July 14 crash. (Photo Provided by IDOT)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Wabena Road bridge of Interstate 80 in Minooka has reopened.

The bridge was closed after being struck by a truck on the evening of July 14.

According to IDOT, the bridge, located just east of the Minooka interchange at exit 122, “possesses sufficient structural capacity to continue operating.”

The bridge has undergone a structural assessment and while IDOT says repairs will be needed in the future, the structure is safe for driving.

Drivers can check for traffic and construction updates from IDOT on X or at gettingaroundillinois.com.