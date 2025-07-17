Joliet Schools District 86 appoints 2 new elementary school principals

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced the selection of two new principals for the coming school year.

Kesha Brown has been appointed the new principal of T.E. Culbertson Elementary School, and Yadira Gomez-Muñoz will be the new principal of Sator Sanchez Elementary School, according to a news release from the district.

Both hirings were made official July 1.

Brown has been part of District 86 since 2009 and comes to Culbertson from Hufford Junior High School, where she has served as assistant principal for the past four years.

Gomez-Muñoz has worked in education for more than 29 years, and previously served as principal of Lincoln Elementary School in Maywood School District 89 for 10 years.

Culbertson’s former principal, Larry Tucker, has remained at District 86 but will now serve as principal of Farragut Elementary School.

“We are pleased to welcome these individuals into their new leadership roles,” District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said. “They have all hit the road running and are eager to meet students and families for the start of the school year.”

District 86’s first day of school for the 2025-26 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 20.