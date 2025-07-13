Shorewood issues 4 new business licenses

The village of Shorewood recently issued four new business licenses, including No Mercy Basketball sports training facility. (Denise Unland)

The Village of Shorewood recently issued licenses for four businesses, two of them home-based.

No Mercy Basketball is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides sports skills and training.

No Mercy Basketball is located at 926 Geneva St. in Shorewood.

For more information, call 815-836-6062 or visit nomercybasketball.com.

Nightshade Performance Training, which offers athletic and performance training, is located at 922 Geneva St. in Shorewood.

For more information, call 708-612-1299 or email nightshadetraining@gmail.com .

Stamp Studio Co. is an in-home business that provides custom apparel, screen printing and vinyl pressing.

For information, call 630-364-9053 or email stampstudio.biz@gmail.com

Radiant Cleaning LLC is an in-home business that provides residential and commercial cleaning services.

For information, call 779-939-7219 or email olumorotim@gmail.com.