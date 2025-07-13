Shorewood issues 4 new business licenses

The Village of Shorewood recently issued licenses for four businesses, two of them home-based.
No Mercy Basketball is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides sports skills and training.
No Mercy Basketball is located at 926 Geneva St. in Shorewood.
For more information, call 815-836-6062 or visit nomercybasketball.com.
Nightshade Performance Training, which offers athletic and performance training, is located at 922 Geneva St. in Shorewood.
For more information, call 708-612-1299 or email nightshadetraining@gmail.com.
Stamp Studio Co. is an in-home business that provides custom apparel, screen printing and vinyl pressing.
For information, call 630-364-9053 or email stampstudio.biz@gmail.com
Radiant Cleaning LLC is an in-home business that provides residential and commercial cleaning services.
For information, call 779-939-7219 or email olumorotim@gmail.com.
