Two die in separate Will County crashes

Two people died in separate traffic accidents in areas of Orland Park and Tinley Park within Will County.

Issa A. Arabi, 22, of Oak Lawn was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m. Saturday at the scene of an accident in the 18000 block of LaGrange Road in Orland Park.

Arabie “was the driver of a motor vehicle that crashed and upon exiting the vehicle Mr. Arabi was struck by multiple vehicles,” stated a news release posted on the Will County Coroner’s Facebook page.

Orland Park police are investigating the accident.

On Wednesday, Lawrence Hullett, 77, of Oak Forest was pronounced dead at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to a coroner’s news release issued Thursday.

Hullett was in a traffic accident at 159th Street and Park Center Road in Tinley Park, according to the coroner’s office.

Tinley Park police are investigating the accident.