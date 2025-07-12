Judge allows Romeoville twins’ pretrial release in Joliet robbery case

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Twin brothers from Romeoville have been granted pretrial release in a Joliet robbery case after a judge found no probable cause for charges in one of the brother’s cases, court records show.

Jermon and Jimmy Myers, both 19, are facing charges of aggravated robbery and robbery following a Joliet Police Department investigation.

A man reported to police on Monday that he was attacked by several people during a drug transaction, according to Will County prosecutors.

“[The victim] stated he was struck by several handguns,” prosecutors said.

The man reported his “cross body bag” containing $300 and a vial of ashes from a “deceased loved one” had been taken from him during the incident, prosecutors said.

Jermon and Jimmy Myers were jailed earlier this week.

Prosecutors requested the two remain in jail as they contend with their charges.

But their attorney, Jerry King, of Joliet law firm King and Bondi, persuaded Will County Judge Derek Ewanic to allow them pretrial release under the SAFE-T Act.

On Thursday, Ewanic granted Jermon Myers’ pretrial release after finding “no probable cause” for his detention “as to both counts” of the criminal complaint, according to the court minutes in his case.

Ewanic set no release conditions for Jermon Myers.

Ewanic did set conditions for Jimmy Myers. He must keep away from the victim, possess no weapons, comply with electronic monitoring and stay at his residence during the evening and early morning hours.

Jermon and Jimmy Myers are due back in court on July 24 for either a preliminary hearing or the filing of a bill of indictment.