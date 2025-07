Migratory Bird Viewing takes place every Saturday morning at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield.

Visitors can see herons, egrets, cormorants and possibly bald eagles at this special access program during nesting season.

The free viewing programs are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 9.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Bring your own binoculars or spotting scope.

All ages are welcome.