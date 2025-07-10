Body camera technology allows Joliet police to offer real-time language translation

A Joliet police officer shown here in 2023 wearing a body camera during his shift. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police officers will now be able to conduct real-time translations in more than 50 languages thanks to a new technology made available to the department.

The technology enables officers to receive instant audio translations in real time, directly through their body-worn cameras. Officers began using the technology this week.

Joliet Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in the state, and among the first in the country, to implement the tool, according to a release from the department.

The technology “dramatically improves communication during emergency calls and other community interactions,” the police department said in a news release announcing the program.

Approximately 29% of Joliet residents speak a language other than English at home, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

This translation technology strengthens the department’s ability to serve the city’s diverse population “with fairness, clarity, and respect,” the police department said.

The ability to break down language barriers on the spot has improved the officers’ service to the community, the department said.

“This technology ensures that language is no longer a barrier to safety or understanding,” Joliet Police Chief William Evans said in the release announcing the technology.

“We’re seeing firsthand how this tool helps officers connect more effectively with residents, particularly in time-sensitive situations where every second counts and every word matters,” Evans said.

