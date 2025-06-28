Bolingbrook takes step to further regulate electric bikes, scooters

The Bolingbrook Village Board this week amended an ordinance regulating the use of electric bicycles and electric scooters within the village.
The ordinance prohibits any e-bike or electric scooter with a motor larger than 750 watts, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.
The ordinance also sets the following regulations:
Electric bicycles
- It is recommended that e-bike operators be 13 years old or older.
- Bikes must be equipped with pedals and a battery-powered motor less than 750 watts.
- E-bike crossbars must be labeled with the bike’s classification, maximum watts of the motor and top assisted speed.
- E-bikes can only be ridden on the road and must abide by bicycle rules of the road.
Electric scooters
- Electric scooters must be equipped with a battery-powered motor less than 750 watts.
- Electric scooters are only allowed to be operated on sidewalks.
- Electric scooters are prohibited from being operated on any road.
For information, contact the police department at 630-226-8600 or police_shared@bolingbrook.com.