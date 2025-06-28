June 28, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Bolingbrook takes step to further regulate electric bikes, scooters

By Judy Harvey
Becky's Bikes - Navigating the Roads Safely: Essential E-Bike Safety Tips

The new Bolingbrook village ordinance prohibits any E-Bike or electric scooter with a motor larger than 750 watts.

The Bolingbrook Village Board this week amended an ordinance regulating the use of electric bicycles and electric scooters within the village.

The ordinance prohibits any e-bike or electric scooter with a motor larger than 750 watts, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

The ordinance also sets the following regulations:

Electric bicycles

  • It is recommended that e-bike operators be 13 years old or older.
  • Bikes must be equipped with pedals and a battery-powered motor less than 750 watts. 
  • E-bike crossbars must be labeled with the bike’s classification, maximum watts of the motor and top assisted speed.
  • E-bikes can only be ridden on the road and must abide by bicycle rules of the road.

Electric scooters

  • Electric scooters must be equipped with a battery-powered motor less than 750 watts.
  • Electric scooters are only allowed to be operated on sidewalks.
  • Electric scooters are prohibited from being operated on any road.

For information, contact the police department at 630-226-8600 or police_shared@bolingbrook.com.

Have a Question about this article?