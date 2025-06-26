Meet the 2025 Herald-News All-Area Baseball Team

Providence Catholic's Enzo Infelise (9) is greeted by head coach Mark Smith as he rounds third after hitting a homerun during Class 4A super sectional baseball game between Providence and Brother Rice. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Baseball season has come and gone, but what a season it was. As always, the end of the season marks the time to honor and recognize those who stood out.

Here is the 2025 Herald-News All-Area Baseball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Conor Essenburg, P/OF, sr., Lincoln-Way West

Connor Essenburg

The Herald-News Baseball Player of the Year, Essenburg was one of the most feared players in the state. As a batter, he finished with a slash line of .464/.591/.909 to go with a 1.500 OPS. He hit 10 home runs with 49 RBIs, scored 42 runs and struck out just 21 times while going 19-for-21 on stolen bases. And he struck out 94 batters with a 0.94 ERA and allowed only 18 hits in 44⅔ innings to earn Southwest Suburban Conference Player of the Year. He’s a Kentucky commit and likely early-round MLB Draft prospect.

Enzo Infelise, C, sr., Providence Catholic

Enzo Infelise of Providence Catholic. (Courtesy of Karli Eggert )

Infelise was one of the top hitters in the state this season. The team MVP and Cincinnati commit was the top batter in the area with a .516 BA with 65 hits. He drove in 48 runs with 12 homers, had a .611 OBP and 1.524 OPS.

JT Augustyniak, SS, sr., Plainfield Central

JT Augustyniak of Plainfield Central. (courtesy of Robert Keane )

An IHSBCA All-State selection and Southwest Prairie Conference East Player of the Year, Augustyniak was critical to the Wildcats’ turnaround this year. He slashed .466/.559/.888 with a school record 54 hits, including another school-record five triples. He put up seven homers, 42 RBIs, 51 runs, only 10 strikeouts and had a fielding percentage of .914.

Shea Glotzbach, P/INF, sr., Lemont

Lemont senior Shea Glotzbach

While teammate Jacob Parr gets the headlines for his Ohio State commitment, Glotzbach might have been Lemont’s most consistent player this year. Slashed .310/.526/.575 with an OPS of 1.101, 32 RBIs and 33 runs. On the mound, the All-South Suburban Conference player finished with a 1.976 ERA, 61 strikeouts and allowed only 16 earned runs on the year, eight of which came in the sectional final when he played on short rest.

Jack Bauer, P, sr., Lincoln-Way East

Jack Bauer of Lincoln-Way East. (Courtesy of Jack Bauer)

Bauer made national headlines for throwing a 102 mph pitch early in the season and then topped it with a 103 mph ball in the playoffs. The Mississippi State commit and possible first-round MLB Draft pick was an All-SWSC player after striking out 56 batters, giving up just five earned runs and posting a 1.22 ERA in 28⅔ innings.

Brayden Zilis, P/SS, sr., Minooka

Minooka's Brayden Zilis

The Illinois State commit and Southwest Prairie Conference Pitcher of the Year and MVP was a true two-way standout for the Indians. He slashed .373/.479/.788 with an OPS of 1.268 OPS, 44 hits, 12 HR, 32 RBIs and 44 runs. On the mound, he gave up just 14 earned runs and 15 walks across 56⅓ innings with 92 Ks and a 1.74 ERA.

Anthony Farina, P, so., Lockport

Lockport's Anthony Farina

An All-Southwest Suburban Conference selection, Farina’s production as a sophomore contributed to his spot on the first team. In 52.2 innings, he struck out 49 with only 14 walks to finish with a 2.26 ERA, 0.930 WHIP and an opponents BA of .179.

Lucas Grant, P, sr., Joliet Catholic

Lucas Grant

A Purdue commit and East Suburban Catholic Conference Pitcher of the Year, Grant put up one of the best individual seasons in JCA history. For a program like JCA, that’s saying a lot. Struck out 116 batters in 66⅔ innings with a 1.05 ERA and .630 WHIP.

Nate O’Donnell, INF/P, sr., Providence Catholic

Nate O'Donnell of Providence Catholic. (Courtesy of Karli Eggert )

A Minnesota commit, O’Donnell was one of the top hitters in the area. He batted .439 with 47 hits, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, a .597 OBP and an OPS of 1.485 while going 15 of 17 on stolen-base attempts. Was also a standout pitcher for the Celtics.

CJ Deckinga, 3B/P, sr., Minooka

CJ Deckinga of Minooka. (Courtesy of Jeff Petrovic )

An all-conference player, Michigan State commit and possible MLB Draft selection, Deckinga earned each of those labels. He hit slashed .398/.521 OBP/.657 with a 1.179 OPS, 43 Hits, five HR, 28 RBIs, 40 runs and 11 steals. He was outstanding on the mound too, giving up just 10 earned runs with a 1.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a .201 opponents BA in 43 innings of work.

Jack Wheeler, 3B/P, sr., Morris

Morris' Jack Wheeler (Rob Oesterle)

The Illinois commit and potential MLB Draft pick earned Interstate 8 MVP, all-state and team MVP honors. A three-sport star, he led Morris with a 1.288 OPS, .798 slugging percentage, 11 HR and 51 RBIs. Batted .377 BA with 43 hits. Was excellent on the mound, as well, tossing 92 Ks with a 1.33 ERA in 63 innings.

Zach Pomatto, C, sr., Joliet Catholic

Zach Pomatto of Joliet Catholic. (Courtesy of Debbie Dispenza)

East Suburban Catholic Conference MVP, Northern Kentucky commit and multi-sport star, Pomatto did everything for JCA, and he did it all well. In 108 at-bats, slashed .454 AVG/.579/.620 with an OPS of 1.200. Drove in 27 runs and drew 30 walks, as well.

Ryan Lasson, P, sr., Joliet West

Joliet West's Ryan Lasson

The SPC Pitcher of the Year, Lasson was sensational on the mound. In 54 innings, he gave up only 11 earned runs, 17 walks, struck out 51 batters and finished with an ERA of 1.43 and a WHIP of 1.13. In conference play, had an ERA of just 0.93.

Luke Mensik, P, sr., Lincoln-Way Central

Luke Mensik of Lincoln-Way Central. (Courtesy of Ryan Kutt )

In 46 innings of work, Menski finished the season with an ERA of just 0.76 with a 3.75/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Xavier commit went 3-2 for the Knights.

SECOND TEAM

Jacob Parr, OF, sr., Lemont

Zane Caves, P, jr., Minooka

Eddie Olszta, INF, sr., Providence Catholic

Ryan Perry, P, sr., Plainfield Central

Landen Robinson, OF/P, sr., Reed-Custer

Conor McCabe, 1B, jr., Lincoln-Way Central

Brett Bounds, CF, sr., Morris

Griffin Zweeres, C, sr., Morris

Cody hogan, RF, sr., Plainfield South

Paxton Giertz, P/OF, sr., Seneca

Lucas Rink, SS/P, sr., Wilmington

Lucas Simulick, SS, jr., Joliet Catholic

Michael Pettit, P/1B, sr., Lincoln-Way West

Lucas Acevedo, SS/P, sr., Lincoln-Way West

HONORABLE MENTION

Anthony Vita, sr., P/1B, Lincoln-Way West

Nolan Holgado, CF, sr., Romeoville

Karlos Otero, SS, sr., Romeoville

Johnny Lee, P, sr., Romeoville

Keegan Farnaus, CF, sr, Joliet Catholic

Ximi Baftiri, SS, sr., Morris

Colin Pfeifer, P/LF, sr., Morris

Andrew Nixon, SS, sr., Joliet Central

Sean Hogan, C, jr., Joliet West

Henry Young, P, jr., Joliet West

Liam Arsich, P/CF, sr., Lincoln-Way Central

Pharrell Weekley, SS/P, sr., Bolingbrook

Brendan Henderson, OF, sr., Plainfield North

Joey Starks, SS/P, jr., Dwight

Luke Gallet, SS/P, sr., Dwight

Matt Devoy, P/OF, sr, Lemont

Nick Reno, P, sr., Lemont

Rhett Harris, 1B/C, jr., Minooka

Isaac Goddard, OF/P, sr., Minooka

Kyle Farrell, P/2B, sr., Wilmington

Ryan Kettman, P/SS, jr., Wilmington

Ruben Velasco, INF/P, sr., Peotone

Jack Tamer, P, sr., Lincoln-Way East

Jeremy Stokes, DH, jr., Plainfield East

Cole Hampson, 1B/P, Gardner-South Wilmington

Sammy Atkinson, OF, jr., Providence Catholic

Kasten Goebbert, P, sr., Providence Catholic

Michael Arroyo, 3B, jr., Plainfield Central

Austin Winge, P, so., Lockport

Alex Bielfeldt, P/INF, sr., Reed-Custer