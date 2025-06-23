Chinese national accused in Will County of stealing woman’s cash in email scam

A Chinese national from California is facing a theft charge in Will County after he was accused of stealing money from a woman who was the victim of an email scam, police said.

On Saturday, Liwei Deng, 29, of Castro Valley, California, was taken to the Will County jail and then allowed pretrial release.

Prosecutors had unsuccessfully requested Deng remain detained in jail based on his status as a Chinese national but a judge rejected their request, court records show.

The investigation into Deng began about 5:30 p.m. Friday when deputes with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible fraud in New Lenox, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“While en route, deputies were advised that a white SUV connected to the incident was parked at Lincoln-Way West High School. Deputies responded to the location and conducted an investigatory traffic stop,” police said.

Deng was inside of the vehicle, police said.

Deputies spoke with a New Lenox woman who “reported being scammed earlier that day,” police said.

“According to the victim, she received an email around 11 a.m. from what appeared to be an identity protection service, alerting her to a fraudulent charge on her business account,” police said.

The woman called a phone number on the email and the caller persuaded her to allow “remote access to her computer under the pretense of issuing a refund,” police said.

“The victim was then instructed to withdraw a large sum of money from her bank, place the cash into a tan envelope, and wait for a courier to arrive at her home. She was also provided a passcode that the individual collecting the package would use to verify their identity,” police said.

A man then arrived at the woman’s residence on foot and provided the passcode, and he received an envelope containing about $39,000 in cash, police said.

“Through photographic evidence and witness statements, deputies were able to confirm that Liwei Deng matched the description of the individual who picked up the envelope,” police said.

Deputies searched the SUV and discovered a tan envelope with about $37,000 still inside, police said. An additional large sum of cash was found on Deng, police said.

“Liwei Deng is known to law enforcement agencies and there have been numerous similar incidents across Will County and the State of Illinois which are currently under investigation,” police said.

The sheriff’s office urges residents (especially seniors and caregivers) to remain “vigilant against scams involving unsolicited emails, phone calls or requests for money transfers, police said.

“If you believe you or someone you know may be the target of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately,” police said.