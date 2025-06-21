Plainfield center recognized as a certified Parkinson care community

CIEL Senior Living at Plainfield will host a grand opening celebration on Friday. (Denise Unland)

Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for CIEL at Plainfield on June 26.

CIEL at Plainfield offers assisted living and memory care apartments, according to the CIEL at Plainfield website.

The ribbon cutting will be held 11:30 a.m. to noon at CIEL at Plainfield, 12446 South Van Dyke Road, Plainfield, according to the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce website.

In March, CIEL at Plainfield was recognized as a Certified Parkinson Disease Care community, according to the CIEL at Plainfield website.

This means select members of its care team completed advanced training relating to Parkinson’s, including symptom management, medication routines and therapeutic approaches, according to the CIEL at Plainfield website.

For more information, visit cielseniorliving.com/plainfield and psacchamber.com.