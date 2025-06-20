Former CEO of Will/Grundy Big Brothers Big Sisters back in court in July

Will County — The former CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy counties Theodore “Ted” Brodeur’s theft case was continued after a brief hearing Friday.

Brodeur, 55, is charged with class 2 felony theft for allegedly stealing money “personal uses” from the nonprofit youth organization he used to lead.

While it has not been stated how much money he is accused of stealing, the class 2 felony charge means it is “in excess of $10,000.”

Brodeur plead not guilty to the charge in January. If convicted he faces up to seven years in prison.

On Friday, Brodeur’s attorneys requested a continuance for the case until July 30, which was granted.