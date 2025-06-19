Lockport man charged with child sex abuse materials possession

A Lockport man who is a member of the National Guard has been charged with possession of videos and images of child sex abuse materials.

On Wednesday, Piotr Fudala, 31, was charged with four counts of child sex abuse materials possession. Fudala has been in jail since Tuesday following his arrest by deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Will County prosecutors filed a petition that alleged Fudala poses a “clear danger to young girls in the community.”

Prosecutors alleged a forensic analysis of a cellphone belonging to Fudala revealed “hundreds of videos and photographs” of child sex abuse materials.

“[Fudala] is an active member of the National Guard and has access to firearms at his residence. The sheriff’s department recovered one firearm but was unable to locate a handgun that went with an empty gun case,” prosecutors said.

On May 15, detectives went to the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base to interview Fudala and he allegedly said it was possible he had child sex abuse materials on his cellphone, prosecutors said.

A forensic analysis of Fudala’s laptop allegedly revealed it contained those materials as well, prosecutors said.

In Fudala’s affidavit of assets and liabilities, he said he is single with no children. He said his employer is the U.S. Army.

A Will County judge may issue a ruling on the prosecutors’ petition to detain Fudala on June 24.