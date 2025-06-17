Joliet police officer bit by dog owned by man accused of pointing rifle at neighbors

A Joliet police officer was bit by a pit bull dog owned by a man who is accused of pointing a rifle at neighbors, police said.

About 9:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on Norton Avenue after receiving a report claiming Jorge Medina, 50, of Joliet, allegedly pointed a rifle at others in the neighborhood, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Medina was accused of picking up a shovel and ignoring commands from responding officers before he dropped the shovel and fled toward his backyard, English said.

But officers quickly caught up to Medina and took him into custody, English said.

“During the arrest, Medina’s pit bull breed dog escaped from the fenced yard and bit an officer, requiring medical treatment at a local hospital,” English said.

Officers recovered a rifle from Medina’s home and determined it was a muzzle loader type of weapon, English said.

Medina was arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.