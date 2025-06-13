3 men found with gunshot wounds at Joliet’s Riverwalk Homes

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Three men were wounded in a shooting at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet, marking at least the second time officers were at the apartment complex for a gun-related incident.

Officers first responded to the shooting at close to 9:50 p.m. Thursday at Riverwalk Homes in the 300 block of North Broadway Street, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers discovered a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs, a 32-year-old man with gunshot wound to the right leg and a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left leg, English said.

All three victims were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.

“Preliminary investigation of this isolated incident indicates that two of the injured males are alleged to have been actively involved in the shooting,” English said.

Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, English said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

On June 9, officers arrested three adults and a 14-year-old boy after seeing a gun inside of a vehicle near Riverwalk Homes.