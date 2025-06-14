Kayak, fish or bike your way through Will County forest preserves in June

Sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s TGIF Bike Ride on June 27. Participants will bike from downtown Frankfort through Hickory Creek Preserve and back. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the weeks of June 16 and June 23. Online registration is available on the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

BYOB Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Enjoy a social night of bingo at the preserve. Bring snacks and beverages, including beer or wine, and compete for fun prizes. Ages 21 or older. Free.

Kayak Kollege: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 20, Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Channahon. Learn kayaking basics from certified instructors during this introductory workshop. Instruction includes paddle strokes and safety followed by on-water practice. Ages 12 or older. $35 per person. Register by Thursday, June 19.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 21, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve. Witness nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and possibly bald eagles. Volunteers and staff will be available to answer questions. All ages. Free.

Fishing Under the Stars: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 21, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Stay out late for nighttime fishing during this special event. Bring a flashlight and bug spray. All ages. Free.

Walk In and Watercolor: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Explore an art exhibit and try your hand at watercolor painting with supplies and tips provided. All ages. Free.

Fishing for Trash: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, to Friday, June 27, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. Pick up litter at the preserve, earn a treat and help keep Hidden Lakes clean. Buckets and pickers provided. All ages. Free.

Casting and Kayaking: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, Rock Run Rookery Preserve, Joliet. Combine fishing and kayaking during this guided lake tour followed by time to cast your line. Previous experience required. Ages 18 or older. $20 per person. Register by Monday, June 23.

Discovery Isle – Animal Architects: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 26, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Discover how local wildlife construct their homes during this drop-in program. All ages. Free.

TGIF Bike Ride: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, Old Plank Road Trail, Frankfort. Celebrate summer with an evening bike ride. Meet on the Old Plank Road Trail in downtown Frankfort just south of the historic Frankfort Grainery. Participants will bike from downtown Frankfort through the Hickory Creek Preserve and back. Bicycle and helmet required. Ages 16 or older. Free. Register by Tuesday, June 24.

Kids Fishing Derby: 7 to 9 a.m. and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 28, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. Compete for prizes in this fun derby with giveaways and treats for all participants. Ages 5 to 15. $5 per person. Registration required; day-of registration available if space allows.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 28, Isle a la Cache Museum. Explore the museum campus, including the traders cabin and longhouse, and learn about Potawatomi and French fur trade history. All ages. Free.