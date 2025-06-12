Joliet police arrest 3 adults, 1 teen during gun investigation at Riverwalk Homes

Joliet police officers arrested three people and one teen following the investigation of a gun they reported seeing inside a vehicle near Riverwalk Homes.

During the incident on Monday, officers detained a 14-year-old boy who managed to flee from them while still handcuffed, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The teen was arrested on probable cause of mob action, escape and resisting officers, English said. He was released to a parent.

The teen and three other people were arrested on probable cause of several offenses. Online court records as of Thursday morning do not show formal charges against them.

The incident first began at 8:40 p.m. on Monday when officers on patrol were speaking to a group of people who exited a vehicle near Riverwalk Homes, according to English.

During this encounter, officers saw a handgun “in plain view inside the vehicle they had just exited,” English said.

When officers worked to detain the group of people, the 14-year-old boy refused to comply with their orders, English said. Other people then approached the scene, he said.

Cyril Ngwa, 34, of Matteson, and Ella Herron, 35, of Joliet, were accused of physically interfering with officers attempting to detain people and manage the scene, English said.

Herron and Ngwa were arrested on probable cause of aggravated battery to an officer. Herron was further accused of aggravated assault and mob action.

When officers recovered a loaded handgun at the scene, Samuel Washington, 19, of Joliet, was accused of owning the gun following further investigation, English said.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.