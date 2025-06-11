Providence Catholic places 4 on all-conference team

Providence's Reagan Singler, right, celebrates with Angelina Cole after scoring the winning run in the Celtics' 5-4 win in nine innings over Pontiac in the Class 3A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional Monday, June 9, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

The high school softball season is almost over, so it’s time to take a look at the all-conference selections from around the area. Let’s start with a team that’s still competing.

Providence Catholic had four players chosen to the All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference team. Angelina Cole, a Western Michigan signee, led the way along with superstar freshman Macie Robbins. Bella Olszta and Ava Misch rounded out the selections for the Celtics. Robbins’ pitching has helped bring the Celtics to the state tournament for the first time in seven years.

Next up, the Southwest Prairie Conference. Plainfield East tied Oswego with five selections in seniors Avery Welsh, Corinne Garmon and Meranda Abante, sophomore Marie Marcum and freshman Jocelyn Cushard. That core helped lead the Bengals to a 23-12 record this season.

Plainfield South was right behind the Bengals. It had four selections in Hailie Boardman, Regina Glover and Ava Forsberg, all seniors. Junior Gracie Semega joined them.

Plainfield Central also had four choices in Sophia Patterson, Emma Sommerfeld, Maeve Carlton and Ava Zitello. What’s exciting for Wildcats fans is those last three are all sophomores.

Another four picks came in from Minooka, as the Indians landed Gracie Anderson, Karli McMillin, Marina Hristov and Jaelle Hamilton on the team. Hamilton will be back next year for one more run. The Indians went 24-13 this season.

Joliet West saw a pair selected in junior Ella Featherston and freshman Caitlin Jadron, while Romeoville also had a duo in junior Lilly Roberts and senior Delany Giacomo. The senior twosome of Mackenzie McGrath and Karina Choi represented Bolingbrook.

Senior Addison Conrad made it for Plainfield North, while Joliet Central was repped by junior Haydn Voss.

In the Illinois Central Eight Conference, Wilmington earned four selections to the all-conference squad. Molly Southall, a North Carolina State commit, led the way and was joined by Keeley Walsh, Taylor Stefancic and Nina Egizio. Wildcats fans should be excited as all four are underclassmen coming back from a team that went 23-7 in 2025.

Also in the Illinois Eight Conference, Morris had a pair of first-team selections in Halie Olson and Mylie Hughes, while Karson Dransfeldt was honorable mention. Morris finished the year 22-9.

In the East Suburban Catholic Conference, Joliet Catholic was represented by four players. Seniors Addie Fanter and Molly Ryan, junior Addy Rizzatto and freshman Callan Kinsella earned recognition.

Lincoln-Way East had four players make the SouthWest Suburban Conference list in Mackenzie Bacha, Audrey Bullock, Madeline Henry and Cassidy Jagielski. Henry is a Penn State commit, Bacha is heading to Louisville, and Jagielski is going to Notre Dame. All three, along with Bullock, will be back again next year to give one more run at a state title.

Lincoln-Way Central opted not to unveil its selections until after conference-mate Lockport finishes its season, but pitcher Bella Dimitrijevic was named Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year on Tuesday. She’s a safe bet to make the team and likely be named the MVP.