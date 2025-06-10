Babes Tap in Coal City to hold monthlong fundraiser for Pens family

Sherry Pens, left, talks with her children Anthony and Alyssa Pens and her brother Anthony on Monday, March 11, 2024 in Coal City. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

A Coal City family desperately needs an accessible van to transport their severely disabled young adult and teen to doctor appointments.

Anthony Pens, 27, and Alyssa Pens, 15, two of Danny and Sherry Pens’ children, both have heredity spastic paraplegia type 35, a disease so rare that only 51 people in 19 families are documented in medical literature, said Dr. Mary E. Keen, who works in pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation at Northwestern Medicine Marionjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton and cares for the siblings.

Both Anthony and Alyssa require around-the-clock health care for their progressive condition.

Both are medically fragile and nonverbal. Both have gastrostomy tubes. Anthony also has a tracheostomy as well as an ileostomy, Keen previously said. Both are in palliative care. Appointments with Keen are typically virtual.

And neither can be transported without an accessible van. Danny Pens previously said the old family van cannot be converted.

[ Coal City siblings battling extremely rare disorder, family needs help for van ]

Anthony has been inside a car just once since “he got really sick in 2021,” his sister Gina Pens of Coal City previously said.

“The only time he’s been out [of the house] was November, when he had to get his feeding tube changed,” Gina previously said. “And we had to get an ambulance for that.”

That’s why Babes Tap at 755 S. Broadway St. in Coal City is hosting a monthlong fundraiser for the Pens family.

Babe's Tap in Coal City. (Michael Urbanec)

“Purchase for the Pens,” which started June 4, is a monthlong raffle, where the winner till take home more than 25 prizes, which includes more than $800 in gift cards and a $1,200 total value, according to the Babes Tap Facebook page.

Tickets are $10 each or $20 for three. Tickets will be sold through June 30. The drawing will be held July 1, according to the Facebook page.

In addition, 25% of all food and nonalcoholic beverage sales June 11 will be donated to the Pens family, according to the Facebook page.

Gina Pens is Alyssa’s primary caregiver, and her mother Sherry Pens is Anthony’s primary caregiver.

Alyssa Pens holds her brother Anthony's hand Monday, March 11, 2024, in Coal City. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“They’re a wonderful demonstration of family love,” Keen previously said. “They are incredible. This is a family that’s salt of the earth. They accepted their challenge in life with grace and dignity. And they are role models for all of us.”

Gina Pens created a GoFundMe account in February. To donate online, visit gofund.me/3ea52c75.

An account for donations also is available at Old National Bank, 20 S. Kankakee St., in Coal City. Gina said people can make out checks to “For the benefit of Anthony and Alyssa Pens” or “FBO Anthony and Alyssa Pens.”