Lockport Township hosts 50 organizations for senior expo

The Lockport Township Government welcomed seniors to the 8th annual Senior Expo on Friday, June 4, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Lockport Township Governmen)

Lockport Township — Several hundred people attended Lockport Township’s eighth annual senior expo on Wednesday.

The event, which ran for three hours at the Lockport Township Government Office, 1463 S. Farrell Road, included representatives from about 50 local organizations and business that “engaged with seniors and shared valuable information about programs and benefits available to them,” according to the township press release.

“Since its inception in 2018, the Senior Expo has remained committed to enhancing the lives of senior citizens by connecting them with services and resources that promote health, safety, and overall well-being,” the township said in a statement.

Some participating organizations included the Lockport Police Department, AARP, and Will County Senior Services.

Some of the topics addressed included fraud prevention, healthcare resources, aging-in-place support, and how to navigate public benefits.

Osco Pharmacy was also on hand to offer immunizations to participants for pneumonia, shingles, RSV, and other common illness faced by seniors.

The township noted that over 600 people came out to the event, which also included raffle giveaways, ice cream, and free prizes from vendors.