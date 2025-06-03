Lockport D205 Foundation honors math teacher, bus driver with top staff awards

Lockport Township High School math teacher Chelsey Wajchert was presented with the William and Mildred Jackson Teacher Recognition Award by her students on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Photo Provided )

Lockport — Lockport Township High School District 205 has announced the recipients of the LTHS 205 Foundation awards for 2025.

The William and Mildred Jackson Teacher Recognition Award was presented to teacher Chelsey Wajchert, while bus driver John Stenburg received the Golden Key Award for the second year in a row.

Wajchert is a math teacher who has worked at LTHS for 11 years, according to the district press release.

The district notes that the William and Mildred Jackson Teacher Recognition Award “celebrates educators who demonstrate excellence in both the art and science of teaching.”

“To the students who nominated me, thank you,” Wajchert stated in the release. “Your energy, curiosity, and dedication are what make teaching such a joy. I feel so lucky to be part of your journey, and even more grateful that you’ve been part of mine.”

Teachers strive to create environments that “resonates with students and allows them to thrive,” Wajchert said. “My goal has always been for my kids to feel welcomed, cared for, and supported. To be myself in the classroom and for students to recognize everything I’m trying to bring to the table. That is the ultimate gift.”

Wajchert was surprised with the award by her students on May 29 during the district’s end-of-year staff meeting. The award includes a certificate and cash prize, with recipients selected by a committee of administrators, teachers, and students, according to an announcement from School District 205.

The prize is sponsored by LTHS alumni Robert Carr and Jill Jackson Carr, in honor of her parents William, a former LTHS science teacher and coach from 1958 to 1982, and Mildred, a music teacher.

Stenburg was presented with the Golden Key Award at the same meeting by a group of students who nominated him for his “daily commitment and dedication to LTHS.”

The Golden Key Award is presented annually to “support staff who go above and beyond in service to the LTHS community,” according to the district announcement.

The students who presented the award praised Stenburg for his “remarkable kindness, unwavering dedication, and the genuine care he consistently demonstrates towards his bus riders.”

Lockport Township High School District 205 bus driver John Stenburg was presented with the LTHS 205 Foundation's Golden Key Award by students on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Photo Provided by Lockport Township High )

“As a board, our purpose is rooted in a commitment to support the heart of our schools and the local community,” said LTHS 205 Foundation President Jonathan Darin. “We are committed to investing in the people and ideas that shape a brighter future for the LTHS 205 District. Our board members always love being able to award staff, and we are super excited for this year’s winners.”

The LTHS 205 Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to “enhancing the educational experience of students, staff, and the broader community” and facilitates the annual awards.