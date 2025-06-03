IDOT makes lane changes on outbound I-55 at Joliet Road in Bolingbrook

The work on Interstate 55 over Joliet Road in Bolingbrook is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year, according to IDOT. (Felix Sarver)

The work zone on outbound Interstate 55 at Joliet Road in Bolingbrook has been reconfigured.

The three lanes, split with one on the left and two on the right over the bridge, was removed and replaced with two continuous right lanes, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

There will also be no shoulders throughout the work zone in both directions of I-55, but entrances, exits and inbound I-55 will remain the same, according to IDOT.

“The public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged,” the announcement stated.

The work on I-55 over Joliet Road is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year, according to IDOT.

The overall $17.7 million project consists of replacing the existing I-55 bridges over Illinois Route 53 and Joliet Road with new wider structures, new deck overlays and approaches, resurfacing and new lighting, according to IDOT.