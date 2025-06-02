Lincoln-Way East using mix of veterans and youth in quest for another state tournament appearance

Lincoln-Way East's Ellie Feigl (15) celebrates her goal with Maddie Strzechowski (10) during the Class 3A Joliet West Sectional semi-final soccer match between Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East. May 27, 2025. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

It was no secret going into the season that the Lincoln-Way East girls soccer team had talent.

Senior Ellie Fiegl is committed to play for Missouri State. Juniors Camden Cosich (TCU) and Elizabeth Burfeind (Purdue) also are Division I pledges. While the Griffins had 11 seniors to replace from a sectional semifinal team, the belief was they’d still contend for the SouthWest Suburban Conference title.

But even they might not have been predicting this.

Not only have the veterans played to their usual high level for Lincoln-Way East, but the younger players asked to fill in for the departed have shattered expectations. Entering Tuesday, the Griffins are 19-3-1 and outscoring opponents 93-16 and set to play in the Class 3A Bloomington Supersectional against O’Fallon at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

East has been particularly strong as of late. They’ve won eight in a row while outscoring opponents 38-5 with six shutouts during that stretch. The offense has been outstanding with Fiegl scoring 22 goals on the season. Thomas has had a scorching playoff run, scoring nine goals in four playoff games while also contributing 12 assists on the year.

They’ll be the first to tell you, however, that it’s more than just two girls.

“I think what makes us so much of a threat is that so many different players can score from so many different places on the field,” Fiegl said. “All of our offensive line connects and sees the field very well. I think that lends us to score a lot of goals and not all by just one person.”

In the sectional final against Lincoln-Way Central, Fiegl, Thomas and Payton Lucitt scored. Sophomore Maddie Strzechowski has scored as well. It’s an trend coach Mike Murphy is pleased with.

“The nice thing about it is it’s different people every game,” Murphy said. “You can talk about Adelyn Thomas having hat tricks, but today Ellie and Payton got in too. It’s a good thing that the group is doing it together.”

Murphy will tell you that while scoring is nice, it doesn’t mean much if you can’t stop your opponent. As the numbers reflect, the Griffins have done just that.

Lincoln-Way West scored eight goals in their opening playoff game, but Lincoln-Way East held them to one in the sectional semifinals which came against the Griffins’ subs. Lincoln-Way Central had scored 68 goals on the season, including 46 in the previous nine. The Griffins shut them out.

Even a forward like Thomas could appreciate the role the defense has played in East’s success.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of us [having a strong defense],” Thomas said. “We’re able to have great confidence because we have great center backs. They’re able to help us and not let anyone behind them. They always have options and can keep us calm.”

Cosich has shown why she’s a future Big 12 player with her outstanding play on the back end. Ellie’s sister, sohomore Ava Fiegl, has been just as crucial. While Murphy will always take goals, he emphasized the importance of defense throughout the playoff run.

“Our defense, especially our two center backs Camden Cosich and Ava Fiegl, have been a mainstay for us the entire season,” Murphy said. “They just come out big, talk back there and do a great job at containing people. ... When you don’t let a team score it’s hard for them to win.”

The Griffins made state two years ago, finishing in fourth place. After winning a regional title a year ago, they’re hoping to get back to Naperville this year. Getting past O’Fallon won’t be easy. The Panthers are 20-1-1, their only loss coming almost a month ago to Edwardsville 2-1.

The Griffins have answered nearly every challenge they’ve faced this year, and they plan to treat this game the same as any other.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time and just prepare,” Murphy said. “We’re a good team, and I like our chances against anybody. Our goal is to go out and take it to them.”